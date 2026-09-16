Sergey Lavrov, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the aggressor state, has made yet another series of aggressive statements and direct threats against European security institutions and NATO countries.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian diplomat commented on the possibility of a direct military confrontation between the Russian Federation and Europe.

Despite the fact that Moscow regularly carries out provocations on the borders of Alliance countries and is waging a hybrid war, Lavrov, as usual, attempted to shift the blame for the escalation onto Western states.

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"We have said time and again that we have no intention of attacking Europe. The President recently elaborated on this topic in detail once again, emphasising that we have no interest whatsoever in doing so. But if Europe, which talks daily about preparing for war against Russia, attacks the Russian Federation, then that will be a completely different war, and it will be very short," stated the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Finally, the diplomat from the aggressor state added that he hoped this "warning would be heeded in European capitals" and by the institutions representing a united Europe.

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