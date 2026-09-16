Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would await proposals to resume the negotiation process.

He made the statement during the International Youth Festival, Censor.NET reports, citing Russian media.

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Details

"All negotiation processes that had been launched, beginning with the Belarusian-Turkish one in March-April 2022, which ended in Istanbul with the disruption of an agreement that had been reached. Including the subsequent bilateral Russian-Ukrainian talks in Geneva and trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi involving the United States. All these negotiation processes were interrupted not on our initiative," the Russian minister said.

According to Lavrov, Russia will await proposals to continue the negotiations.

"But we have no great illusions," the foreign minister of the occupying country added.

Read more: US House of Representatives will vote on sanctions against Russia on September 16

Background

On September 8, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. They discussed Ukraine and the results of visits by U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow and Kyiv.

On September 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there would be "no truly strong negotiations" with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine during the Russian State Duma election period.

He hopes for the first results of the negotiations by the end of September and added that U.S. representatives seek to achieve "solid steps" in talks to end the war before winter begins.

Read more: Energy truce is very good idea – Peskov