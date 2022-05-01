Russia tries to engage other countries to minimize devastating effects of economic sanctions - Intelligence

Under the influence of international economic sanctions, Russia's economy is already significantly degrading. Industries that depend on foreign-made technology and components are especially affected.

In order to avoid sanctions restrictions, Russia, having close links within economic and other unions and associations, is trying to involve third countries. This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress center of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

According to Ukraine's military intelligence, Moscow is planning to organize the production of components for Russian military and dual-use products in the CSTO countries, primarily requiring the use of foreign components. In addition, this will exacerbate the economic dependence of CSTO member states on Russia, which also meets the Kremlin's interests.

"Moscow is also negotiating with Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan to re-export Russian products to international markets. Supplies are planned under the guise of Georgian, Armenian and Azerbaijani products and exported to third countries. More than 200 companies have already been established in the territory of these countries," the statement said.

Armenia creates favorable conditions for Russian companies to do business, primarily in the IT sphere. Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine, about 85,000 Russian citizens and 113 IT companies have arrived in Armenia. Russian citizens have established about 1,000 private enterprises and more than 250 LLCs on the territory of Armenia, paying taxes to the budgets of both countries - Armenia and Russia.

The leading Russian manufacturer of air defense equipment - JSC "Ulyanovsk Mechanical Plant" attracts Kazakhstan to obtain components of German production (before the invasion Russia bought German products necessary for the production / modernization of "Buk" and "Tungusk" anti-aircraft gun and missile systems, and the supply of these products in conditions of increased sanctions has become impossible).