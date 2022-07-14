Zelensky on shelling of Vinnytsia: "People couldn't do that, it's cattle"

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the shelling of Vinnytsia a brazen act of Russian terror.

The head of state said this during a speech at the International Conference on holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine.

"This morning, Russian rockets hit our city of Vinnytsia. An ordinary peaceful city. Cruise missiles hit two public buildings. Residential buildings were destroyed, the medical center was on fire. Cars and trams were on fire. This is an audacious act of Russian terror. People could not do this. These are cattle! Eight rockets, two of which hit the city center. As of this minute, 20 people have died, among them - three children, a large number of wounded..." - noted the president.

It is known that Russian troops hit Vinnytsia with Caliber missiles from the Black Sea. 21 people died, including 3 children.

