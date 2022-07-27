Zelensky again invited German President Steinmeier to Kyiv, - Ambassador Melnyk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again invited his German colleague Frank-Walter Steinmeier to his country.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrii Melnyk told the German publication Die Zeit about this, Censor.NET reports with reference to DW.

"We are still waiting for his arrival in Kyiv," he said.

Melnyk also announced the details of his resignation. He will leave Germany in 2-3 weeks. This resignation is a routine decision and is not related to his statements.

We will remind you that at the beginning of July, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Andrii Melnyk and four other ambassadors of Ukraine.

The diplomat has repeatedly harshly criticized German politicians, in particular Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz, for insufficient support for Ukraine.

According to Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on April 13 he wanted to come to Kyiv together with the leaders of the Baltic states and Poland, but Zelensky refused to meet with him. Ambassador Melnyk then confirmed that Ukraine did not agree to the visit of the German president, but invited Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The head of the government, on the other hand, does not want to go to Kyiv until Steinmeier goes there.

Steinmeier systematically defended the construction of the Russian-German Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, despite the persuasion of Ukraine and the countries of the eastern flank of the EU/NATO that it is a geopolitical weapon of the Kremlin, the completion of which will lead to the collapse of security in Europe. He also proposed such implementation of the Minsk agreements regarding Donbas, which was consistent with the Kremlin's interpretation of them.

On April 4, 2022, after more than 40 days of the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Steinmeier admitted that he had "made a mistake" in his policy toward Russia. He called for a tribunal for Putin and Lavrov.