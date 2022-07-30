British MP called for entire Russian embassy to be sent to Moscow after tweet about killing of "Azovs"

Labor MP Chris Bryant believes that Britain should expel the entire Russian embassy after a tweet calling for the hanging of captured soldiers of the Azov Regiment.

"It should be illegal. It's a call for war crimes. It's time for the UK to send the entire Russian embassy back to Moscow. Liz Truss, what are you going to do?" - he wrote on Twitter, commenting on the post of the Russian embassy.

It will be recalled that the Russian embassy in Great Britain justified the killing of the soldiers of the Azov regiment in a post on Twitter, saying that they deserved a humiliating death.

It should be noted that the Twitter social network marked the post as violating the rules on hate speech, but decided to leave open access to it "in the interest of the public".

In response to this tweet, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that Russian diplomats are complicit in war crimes in Ukraine and should be held accountable.