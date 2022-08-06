5 Turkish banks will join Russian payment system "Myr", - Erdogan

Five Turkish banks are introducing the Russian payment system "Myr", as the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after returning from Sochi.

The heads of the central banks of the two countries also met during the talks between the presidents of Turkey and Russia on August 5. According to Erdogan, such changes are a relief for both Russian tourists and Turkey.

As previously reported, Erdogan and Putin agreed on partial payment for the supply of natural gas in rubles. Despite Turkey's condemnation of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Ankara did not join the US and EU sanctions against the aggressor.

Turkey also continues to import energy from Russia, which provided a quarter of its oil imports and about 45% of its natural gas supplies last year. Erdogan also welcomes Rosatom's construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which has been surrounded by scandal after Russia removed one of the main Turkish contractors from the project.

