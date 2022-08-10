Satellite images confirm the destruction of nine Rascist planes at an airfield in occupied Crimea, - Mass Media. PHOTOS

According to satellite data, the bombings at a military airfield near Novofedorivka in occupied Crimea resulted in the loss of nine aircraft to the Rascists.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to Schemes.

"In the photo of the Planet Labs service you can see that not all of Russia's aircraft "survived" August 9, when a series of explosions occurred at the range. In the image you can see the impact sites. According to our calculations, there were 9 aircraft deployed there before the explosions. Among them are Su-30SM fighters and Su-24M bombers," reads the report.

Earlier, AFU Air Force Command reported that this exact number of Russian planes had been destroyed at the Saki military airfield.

August 9, loud explosions were heard in occupied Crimea from the Russian airbase in Novofedorivka.

In Russia it was announced, that an aviation munitionburst and there was allegedly no fire damage. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry "cannot establish the cause of the fire" at the occupier's airfield in Ukrainian Crimea, but intensely recommends that they study fire safety rules and not smoke where they sholdn't do it.

President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed, that Ukraine will definitely return occupied Crimea, and the Russian war must end on the peninsula, where it began in 2014.