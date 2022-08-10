There were 30 Russian fighter planes worth more than $1 billion at airfield in Crimea, - Gerashchenko. PHOTOS

In order to produce the same number of fighter-bombers, the Russian aircraft industry needs at least one and a half years.

Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, writes about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

He published pictures that the UAV took a few hours before the explosions. And the list of aircraft that the Russians kept at the airbase.

According to Herashchenko, it is about:

Su-30 fighter-bombers – 14 units;

Su-24M fighter-bombers - 16 units;

helicopters Mi - 8 - 6 units;

military transport aircraft - Il-76 - unit

"The total cost of all military aircraft standing at the airfield exceeds 1 billion US dollars. It takes one and a half years for Russian aircraft factories to produce 30 new fighter-bombers. And if the sanctions regime is effective, then even more, because Russian aircraft factories used a lot of Western and Taiwanese electrical components," Gerashchenko wrote.

Also remind, that on August 9, loud explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea from the Russian air base in Novofedorivka.

Russia said that an aviation munition had exploded and that there was allegedly no fire damage. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "cannot determine the cause of the fire" at the airfield of the occupiers in the Ukrainian Crimea, but strongly recommends that they study the rules of fire safety and do not smoke where it does not belong.

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine will definitely return the occupied Crimea, and the Russian war must end on the peninsula, where it began in 2014.










