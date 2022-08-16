"Elite Ukrainian unit" was involved in explosions near occupied Dzhankoy, - NYT

An "elite Ukrainian unit" was involved in the explosions at the military base in the Dzhankoy district of Crimea occupied by Russia.

As Censor.NET writes about this with reference to Suspilne.

As an unnamed senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times, the "Ukrainian unit" operated in the rear. He did not disclose other details.

It should be noted that the day before, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar urged not to believe the information in the articles, which refer to "anonymous Ukrainian high-ranking officials".

"I appeal to all readers, viewers, if you see in any of the most authoritative mass media that some unknown employee of the Ministry of Defense without a surname without a name, I recommend not to believe this information," she said and added that the data on the operational plans of the Ukrainian troops are not subject to deployment.

We will remind you that in the morning of August 16, explosions rang out in the Dzhankoy district of Crimea occupied by Russia. Later, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed that a fire broke out at an ammunition site in the area of ​​the village of Maiske in the Dzhankoy district of the occupied Crimea.

According to preliminary information, about 50 units of military equipment were placed by the Rashists on the territory of the airfield.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine consider the explosions in the Dzhankoy district of temporarily occupied Crimea to be "non-observance of fire safety rules."