EU condemns attack on Chaplyne: guilty will be brought to justice

The European Union strongly condemns the rocket attack by the occupiers on civilians in the village of Chaplyne in the Dnipropetrovsk region on Independence Day of Ukraine.

This was announced on Twitter by the head of the EU foreign policy service, Josep Borrell, Censor.NET informs.

"The EU strongly condemns yet another despicable Russian attack on civilians in Chaplyne on Ukraine's Independence Day. Those guilty of Russian missile terror will be brought to justice," he wrote.

As reported, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on the Chaplyne railway station. Later, the OP stated that the Russians fired 5 rockets at Chaplyne during the day.

The first attack damaged the economic buildings of the railway, the following ones hit the railway station. The impact caused a fire in five passenger cars.

It is known about 25 dead, including two children.