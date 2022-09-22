Peskov denied information about possibility of mobilizing 1 million Russians

Putin’s press secretary Dmytro Peskov called the information that the decree on "partial mobilization" foresees the possibility of conscripting up to one million people a lie.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax.

"This is a lie," said Peskov.

Russian media reported earlier that the classified clause of the decree on mobilization in Russia allows for the conscripting of 1 million Russians.

It will be recalled that on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the holding of a "partial mobilization" in Russia. In the evening of the same day, rallies against mobilization for war were held in Russian cities. More than 1,300 people were detained in 39 cities. The vast majority of arrests took place in the two largest cities of Russia: Moscow and St. Petersburg.

