IRIS-T during baptism of fire showed itself exceptionally, - Air Force

The first of the German IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems, which Ukraine received, showed itself well during the latest attacks by the Russian army.

This was stated at the briefing by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

Ignat noted that IRIS-T (Infra Red Imaging System Tail) is a powerful German missile complex. Ukraine received its modernized version.

"The only downside is that there are few of them. It is expected that the German industry will gain momentum to increase the amount of production so that Ukraine gets as many of these complexes as possible... One of these systems is already working in Ukraine," Ihnat said.

Where and how this system works, he did not say, because IRIS-T is "target number 1 for the enemy", just like HIMARS. But shared the first results.

"Extreme shelling that we had: IRIS-T showed itself extremely well. This information regarding the baptism of fire of this complex and verification of its combat capability and effectiveness in combat conditions has passed. This information will be transferred to the German side, which will take it into account," Ignat said.

Read more: Ukrainian air defense destroys 85% of Shahed-136 kamikaze drones, - Ihnat

He noted that in the coming months, Ukraine should receive several more launchers, which will strengthen it somewhat. With their help, the defenders of Ukraine will destroy enemy missiles and UAVs.

Ignat added that there are training programs at Western complexes. In the conditions of hostilities, training takes place in a shortened time frame.

Servicemen of the anti-aircraft missile forces are currently also learning about the NASAMS systems, which are to arrive in Ukraine, the spokesperson of the Air Force of the AFU specified.

Read more: Russia launches missiles not from Caspian, but from near Rostov. There is less time to shoot them down - Air Force

Also remind, on October 12, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that Ukraine received the first IRIS-T air defense system from Germany.

On October 14, the spokesman of the Air Force of the AFU Yurii Ihnat said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already using the IRIS-T complex in the south of the country.