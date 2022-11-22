Situation in power system has stabilized, blackouts are needed to maintain balance, - Kudrytsky

Currently, there is a shortage of electricity production in Ukraine. Hourly blackout schedules are necessary to stabilize the system and maintain a balance between electricity consumption and production.

This was stated by the chairman of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytsky at a briefing today, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, after each massive missile attack, the Russians need some time to first recover the majority of consumers and restore the ability to deliver electricity to them.

Then emergency shutdown schedules are required for up to three days to ensure stable operation of the power system. Next, the schedules of emergency shutdowns are replaced by scheduled ones that are still in effect now.

"That is, the situation has stabilized today and today's shutdown schedules are mainly related to the fact that in Ukraine, due to massive damage to power plants, there is a shortage of generating capacity - simply put - a shortage of electricity production," Kudrytsky said.

Thus, currently Ukraine cannot generate as much electricity in the power system as consumers would like to consume. Planned blackout schedules are necessary to maintain a balance between physical consumption and electricity production in the power system. So, if the balance is disturbed, there is a risk of collapse of the energy system.

"With these schedules, we make sure that Ukrainians have light, this is our important tool in conditions of shortage, so that the energy system can work stably," added the head of the board.

According to him, the timetables are currently being implemented as planned. "Ukrenergo" gives a command from the evening to the next day for regional electricity. It is the task of the companies to carry out disconnections based on previously formed lists of consumers. Kudrytsky added that the outages will be scheduled if all distribution companies follow the outage schedules.

In addition, Kudrytsky noted that a very short-term (half day) but very sharp cooling is predicted tomorrow. The company will know the amount of restrictions for this period a little later. Then a slight warming is expected, which, as a rule, gives the effect of a certain reduction in consumption, which means that it will be easier to balance the system.

"Therefore, we make an important note that, provided there are no new massive missile attacks, we expect the situation to be stable and power outages to consumers will occur as planned and will be moderate and fit into our 4-hour standard," he added.

We will remind you that on November 15, Russia once again launched a massive attack on Ukraine. As a result of the impact of Russian missiles, 15 energy facilities were damaged. According to the Air Force, 73 of the more than 90 rockets fired by the occupiers were shot down, and all of the 10 Shaheds were shot down.

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said that on November 15, the most massive attack on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine took place.

It was also reported that the SSU opened 17 criminal proceedings on the facts of yesterday's missile attack on Ukraine.