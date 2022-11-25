It is better to place German Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine, but it is up to Berlin to decide - Duda

Germany itself decides where to place its Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

This was stated by the President of Poland Andrzej Duda, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Euro Integration

"From a military point of view, it would be best if they were located in Ukraine to also protect Polish territory, then they would most effectively protect both Ukraine and Poland. But the decision remains with the German side," the Polish leader said.

It will be recalled that earlier it was reported that Poland is asking Germany to transfer Patriot systems to Ukraine, which were previously offered to Warsaw.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Germany should decide whether to provide Patriot systems to Ukraine.

The representative of the German government, Christine Hoffmann, said that Germany will discuss with its allies the possibility of transferring Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.