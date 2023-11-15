SSU opened criminal proceedings against Farion: psychological and linguistic examination of her statements was appointed

The Security Service of Ukraine has started criminal proceedings and has already appointed a series of examinations on the statements and publications of former Deputy Iryna Farion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SSU.

According to the investigation, in one of her interviews, the People's Deputy of Ukraine of the 7th convocation noted that she categorically does not accept Russian-speaking servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and cannot call them Ukrainians. This caused a wave of outrage among Ukrainian defenders and in society in general.

"In addition, the defendant published a post on her social networks with a screenshot of a message from a pro-Ukrainian student from the temporarily occupied Crimea, which contained the name, surname and other personal data of the sender.

Read more: "Lviv Polytechnic" does not yet see grounds for dismissal of Farion, - statement

This was the basis for his persecution by the Russian special services," the SSU reminds.

Criminal proceedings on these facts have been opened under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

- Article 161 (violation of equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional affiliation, religious beliefs, disability and on other grounds);

- Article 435-1 (insult to honor and dignity of a serviceman, threats to a serviceman);

- Art. 163 (violation of the secrecy of correspondence, telephone conversations, telegraphic or other correspondence transmitted by means of communication or through a computer);

- Article 182 (violation of privacy).

Watch more: Students of "Lviv Polytechnic" went to protest and demanded Farion’s dismissal. VIDEO

SSU initiated a psychological and linguistic examination of the statements of Iryna Farion.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall that on November 7, Irina Farion stated that she does not consider the Russian-speaking military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to be Ukrainians. Ombudsman Dmitryi Lubinets saw this as a violation of the equality of citizens and said that he appealed to the National Police, the SSU and the National Council on television and radio broadcasting to take appropriate measures. Soldiers from the front line responded to the linguist in Ukrainian, calling her "stupid f#ck".

Subsequently, the board and the trade union committee of students of the Lviv Polytechnic National University, where Farion teaches, called on law enforcement officers to check her statements for insulting the honor and dignity of the military.

On November 14, students of Lviv Polytechnic protested and demanded the release of Iryna Farion, who works at this educational institution.

Read more: Lubinets asks SSU to provide legal assessment of Farion’s actions, who turned pro-Ukrainian student in Crimea over to FSB

Censor.NET also reported that Farion turned a pro-Ukrainian student in Crimea over to the FSB. Tasheva promises to bring her to justice.