Farion was dismissed from post of professor at Lviv Polytechnic University. DOCUMENT

Former deputy Iryna Farion, against whom the SSU opened criminal proceedings on a number of articles, has been dismissed from the position of professor at Lviv Polytechnic University.

This was reported by Censor.NET sources.

The reason for dismissal is paragraph 3 of Article 41 of the Labor Code: commission by an employee performing educational functions, an immoral offense incompatible with the continuation of this work.

Recall that on November 7, Iryna Farion said that she does not consider the Russian-speaking military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to be Ukrainians. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets saw this as a violation of the equality of citizens and said that he had appealed to the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting to take appropriate measures. Soldiers from the front line responded to the linguist in Ukrainian, calling her "a stupid f#ck".

Subsequently, the collegium and the trade union committee of students of the Lviv Polytechnic National University, where Farion teaches, called on law enforcement officers to check her statements for insulting the honor and dignity of the military.

On November 14, students of Lviv Polytechnic protested and demanded the release of Iryna Farion, who works at this educational institution.

Censor.NET also reported that Farion turned a pro-Ukrainian student in Crimea over to the FSB. Tasheva promises to bring her to justice.

