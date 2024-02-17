Some Ukrainian soldiers were captured during withdrawal from Avdiivka, - Tarnavskyi

Covering the organized withdrawal of our units from Avdiivka, the artillery of the Tauria unit performed almost 400 firing missions.

This was announced by the commander of the Tauria operational and strategic group of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, our soldiers are holding positions on the second line of defence.

"The withdrawal of personnel from Avdiivka was carried out in accordance with the plan developed taking into account various scenarios and possible changes in the operational situation. Nevertheless, at the final stage of the operation, under the pressure of the enemy's superior forces, a number of Ukrainian servicemen were captured," Tarnavskyi said.

The relevant Ukrainian institutions will appeal to international humanitarian organisations and intermediary countries to ensure that the enemy treats prisoners of war humanely, in accordance with the norms of International Humanitarian Law, and that our soldiers return to their homeland. We will fight for the liberation of all our brothers

According to Tarnavskyi, Ukrainian troops repelled 38 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka direction over the last day in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Lastochkine, west of Berdychiv and another 5 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

Total Russian losses in manpower in the entire operational area of the Tauria Joint Forces Operation over the past day amounted to 609 people, and 21 units of weapons and military equipment (excluding UAVs). This includes 2 tanks, 11 armoured combat vehicles, 4 artillery systems, 1 ATGM, and 3 vehicles. The Ukrainian Defence Forces also destroyed 2 other important enemy targets. 230 UAVs of various types were neutralised or destroyed.

Defence Forces withdraw from Avdiivka

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, decided to withdraw our units from Avdiivka. In turn, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said that the Defence Forces had withdrawn from Avdiivka to their previously prepared positions. According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the decision to withdraw Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka was professional and fair.