Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship "Sergey Kotov" guarded Kerch Strait - Navy spokesman Pletenchuk

The Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol vessel "Sergey Kotov" was engaged in the protection of the Kerch Strait.

"This ship ('Sergey Kotov' - Ed.) was specifically tasked with protecting the Kerch Strait, doing so, of course, illegally, in the territorial waters of Ukraine, and I remind you that Ukraine banned shipping in this part of the water last year. However, the Russians do not listen to our advice," he said on the air of the national telethon.

He added that the enemy has a total of four such ships in the Black Sea Fleet, but two of them have already been eliminated - "Sergei Kotov" and "Pavel Derzhavin", which is undergoing repairs.

According to Pletenchuk, there are not many enemy ships left in Crimea, with one "Karakurt" missile-carrying vessel being used as an air defence system, and a sea-based "Pantsyr S" surface-to-air missile system on board.

The Ukrainian Navy spokesman noted that sometimes Russian ships enter the Black Sea, but "not far away".

"In principle, the situation is quite difficult for them (Russians - Ed.), they understand this, so they are dispersing their ships closer to the Black Sea. But, of course, they cannot leave the water area," he said.

As of Tuesday morning, there were no enemy ships in the Black Sea.

Destruction of the Russian patrol ship "Sergey Kotov"

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine had sunk the patrol ship "Sergey Kotov" in the Black Sea. Later, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the Russian patrol ship "Sergey Kotov". A video was also published showing the moment of the destruction of the Russian patrol ship "Sergey Kotov".