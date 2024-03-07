HACCU Appeals Chamber upholds Pashynskyi’s preventive measure unchanged

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the preventive measure imposed on former People’s Deputy Serhii Pashynskyi.

This decision was made at a meeting of the HACCU on March 7, Censor.NET reports.

"The appeal of the defense counsel of the suspect Serhii Pashynskyi is dismissed, and the decision of the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court of February 26, 2024, is upheld," presiding judge Mykola Hlotov announced.

Earlier, Pashynskyi was arrested by the HACCU decision with an alternative of UAH 272.52 million bail. The money was paid and the former People's Deputy was released from custody. Pashynskyi surrendered his passport and is wearing an electronic bracelet.

Pashynskyi's defense team believes that the prosecution has not provided a single document that would confirm their client's participation in the conclusion of agreements on the sale of Kurchenko's oil products.

According to lawyer Taras Poshyvaniuk, the court of first instance ignored the argument of whose oil it was. The owner was a company owned by Kurchenko. When the oil was seized, it did not belong to the state. The defense lawyer also pointed out that the value of the oil products sold as of 2017 was UAH 829 million, while the amount of losses mentioned in the suspicion is already UAH 986 million.

Pashynskyi's Case

On February 12 this year, former People's Deputy and Chairman of the Association of Defense Enterprises Serhii Pashynskyi reported that his home was searched by representatives of the SSU and NABU. The search was conducted in the case of the transfer of Kurchenko's fuel to the state in 2015.

The NABU and the SSU reported that they had exposed a criminal organization whose activities caused the state to suffer losses of UAH 967 million in 2014-2018. Former deputy Pashynskyi and his business partner were served with a notice of suspicion for misappropriation of oil products.

On February 13, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACCU) imposed a pre-trial restraint on businessman Serhii Tyshchenko in the form of detention. Tyshchenko is a defendant in the case of the stealing of Serhii Kurchenko's oil products, which were subject to nationalization.

The NABU, SAPO and SSU suspect former People's Deputy Serhii Pashynskyi of misappropriating and selling nearly 100,000 tons of oil products confiscated by the state from businessman Serhii Kurchenko, which were supposed to be used for the needs of the army.

Public figures and veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war defended Serhii Pashynskyi, head of the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industry Enterprises, who chaired the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense from 2014 to 2019. Ihor Lutsenko, a former deputy, a veteran of the Ukrainian-Russian war, and a UAV company commander, said that the arrest of Serhiy Pashynsky could complicate the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces, and the seizure of accounts of companies that are members of the National Association of Defense Industry Enterprises of Ukraine could stop this supply.

The Association of Defense Industry called to prevent Pashynskyi's removal from coordinating defense industry enterprises.

On February 21, the High Anti-Corruption Court began to choose a preventive measure against former People's Deputy and head of the Association of Defense Enterprises Serhii Pashynskyi. Prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office asked the court to impose a preventive measure on former People's Deputy Serhii Pashynskyi in the form of arrest with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 299,999,100.

On February 21, the High Anti-Corruption Court failed to choose a measure of restraint for Pashynskyi, so it postponed the hearing to February 23.

Serhii Pashynskyi's lawyers believe that the allegations on which their client is suspected are not supported by the case file. And the posts on the official pages of the NABU and the SAPO regarding this case are manipulative to form the desired public opinion.

On February 26, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a pre-trial restraint on Pashynskyi in the form of detention until April 25 with bail set at UAH 272.5 million.

Members of the Association of Defense Industry Enterprises post bail for Pashynskyi.