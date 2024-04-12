Trypillia TPP was too large, it was impossible to protect it with engineering structures - Head of State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure Naiiem

The Trypillia TPP was a very large facility, so it could not be protected by engineering structures alone. Air defense systems were also needed.

Mustafa Naiiem, head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development, writes about this in a column on the NV website

He noted that the State Agency protects only a part of the energy facilities of the distribution network, but not all of them. Experts are working to protect 22 Ukrenergo distribution substations from drones and missiles. However, the construction of the third level of protection is underfunded.

"As for Centrenergo's facilities, the Restoration Agency was not involved in their protection, including the Trypillia TPP. It should be noted that Trypillia TPP is a very large facility, and it is impossible to protect it completely with only protective engineering structures without the use of appropriate air defense systems," he explained.

As a reminder, on April 11, the Russian occupiers completely destroyed the Trypillia TPP, which was an important supplier of electricity to Kyiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions.

As reported, on the night of April 11, the Russian military attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Kyiv, and Odesa regions with drones and missiles.