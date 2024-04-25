Minister of Agrarian Policy Solskyi on his resignation: I think it is wise step

Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi commented on his resignation.

According to Censor.NET, Solskyi wrote about this on his Facebook page.

"Yes, I have written a letter of resignation from the post of Minister. In this situation, I believe it is the wise step. If the Verkhovna Rada decides to accept my resignation, I will be grateful for such a decision, if it decides that I should continue working, I will continue working.

What is known about the case of Minister of Agricultural Policy Solskyi

On April 23, 2024, the former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada's Agrarian Committee and current minister Mykola Solskyi was caught in state land possession worth UAH 291 million and an attempt to seize land worth another UAH 190 million.

Solskyi himself stated that the events in question were those of 2017-2018, when he was a lawyer.

The SAPO reported that prosecutors would petition for a 2-month detention for the suspect, but with the possibility of bail of UAH 200 million.

Later, the Verkhovna Rada registered a draft resolution to dismiss Mykola Solskyi from the post of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Today, Ruslan Stefanchuk published the text of Solskyi's resignation letter.

