Zelenskyy to Republicans who did not vote for aid to Ukraine: "This money goes primarily to American defense"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained to Republican congressmen who opposed providing aid to Ukraine that the funds would first go to the defense sector of the United States, partly to European countries, and that whatever goes to Ukraine will be used for its intended purpose.

He said this in an interview with Fox News, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

The host asked Zelenskyy how he would explain to Republicans who did not support the provision of aid to Ukraine that the allocation of these funds was "still the right solution."

Zelenskyy replied that he felt that the majority of Americans and members of Congress supported Ukraine, "and this means that the United States is on our side." At the same time, he decided to appeal to the congressmen who voted against it.

Where the US money to help Ukraine will go

"They should know that this money goes primarily to American defense... And they should know that their production will receive tens of billions of dollars, jobs, taxes, everything will be in the United States," the president said.

"First of all, we need weapons. This is not a question of money, this is a question of weapons," the president said.

Zelenskyy's second argument is that part of the aid goes not to Ukraine but also to other European countries, "because there are certain weapons that we also need, which are in great short supply, and we need them. And sometimes the United States supports this."

And thirdly, according to the head of state, "we have no secrets with the Americans," and the technologies developed in Ukraine "we share with our American friends."

Control over the aid provided to Ukraine

"Every dollar that goes to Ukraine, they know whether it is military spending or direct financing of some of our industries. They see everything. We share all this with our partners, with the United States," Zelenskyy explained.

"Therefore, be sure that everything goes to the battlefield, supporting not only the Ukrainian army, but also protecting democracy in the world," he concluded.

Earlier, it was reported that European aid to Ukraine had equaled the amount of American aid.

As a reminder, on April 20, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on financial assistance for Ukraine. On April 23, the document was supported by the US Senate. On April 24, U.S. President Joe Biden signed Ukraine aid bill.