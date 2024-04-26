Ukraine received €1.5 billion from EU under Ukraine Facility - Shmyhal

Yesterday, on April 25, Ukraine received EUR 1.5 billion from the European Union under the new Ukraine Facility.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"Since the beginning of the year, Ukraine has already received about $12 billion in external financing to cover our budget deficit.



Yesterday, we received €1.5 billion from the EU under the new Ukraine Facility.

We will also receive almost $8 billion in budget support from the United States as part of the aid package," Shmyhal said.

According to the Prime Minister, these funds help Ukraine finance medical services, salaries of doctors and teachers, and social programs.

The Ukraine Facility is an instrument that provides for the possibility of Ukraine receiving EU financial and technical assistance totaling EUR 50 billion in 2024-2027.

Earlier, the European Parliament and the Council of the EU reached a preliminary agreement on a new mechanism to support Ukraine, including the creation of a €50 billion Ukraine Fund over the next 4 years. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that Ukraine would receive the first tranche from the EU in March. During a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal handed her the Plan for the Ukraine Facility, which was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine the day before.