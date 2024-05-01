We call on EU to start accession talks with Ukraine - statement by the Baltic presidents Karis, Nausėda and Rinkēvičs

In a joint statement on the 20th anniversary of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia’s membership in the EU, the presidents of the three Baltic states called for intergovernmental conferences with Ukraine and Moldova, and for accession talks to begin in June 2024.

Karis, Nausėda and Rinkēvičs stressed that they are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia's accession to the European Union at a time when Russia's unprovoked and unjustified aggressive war against Ukraine reminds us that peace in Europe cannot be taken for granted.

"We emphasise that international support remains crucial for Ukraine's victory. Today, Ukraine is defending our democratic values. We strongly support Ukraine in defending the rules-based world order," the presidents said.

They added that in 1990-1991, the Baltic states fought for a democratic choice.

"Today, Ukrainians, Moldovans and Georgians are fighting for European values and the European family as their decisive choice. They have the same dream as we did back then... We strongly support those countries that share European values and the desire to be together," the statement reads.

The Presidents assured that they would support the candidate countries on their path to European integration and full membership in the European Union.

"We call for intergovernmental conferences with Ukraine and Moldova and for the start of accession negotiations in June 2024. The enlargement of the European Union has been a strategic political investment for the European Union with inexhaustible potential," the three Baltic presidents stressed.

Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia joined the EU on 1 May 2004.

At that time, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia also became members of the EU - 10 countries in total. At the time of accession, only 15 countries were members of the EU, which is why this enlargement is called the "big bang".