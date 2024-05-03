US does not yet see China’s willingness to work for just peace in Ukraine - White House

Currently, the United States does not see China, as one of the key factors of influence on Russia, being ready to accept the peace formula proposed by Ukraine.

This was stated by the White House Strategic Communications Advisor John Kirby, Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

The Swiss government announced on 2 May that 160 delegations have been invited to a peace summit scheduled for 15-16 June near the Swiss city of Lucerne to promote peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Russia is not among those invited. China 's participation is the "big question" of the conference.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, quoted by Swissinfo, said: "China supports the convening of an international meeting at an appropriate time, recognised by both Russia and Ukraine, in which all parties can participate on an equal footing and discuss all peaceful solutions in good faith."

Kirby told the press that the United States welcomes participation in the peace conference by countries that respect a plan for a just peace for Ukraine.

"We welcome the participation of China or any other country that would like to get involved to help end this war that takes into account and respects President Zelenskyy's 10-point plan for a just peace. And if China is a country that wants to help work towards a just peace and is willing to fully respect President Zelensky's goals and objectives and his prerogatives, then my God, we will support that," Kirby said.

"But I would be wrong if I told you that we have actually seen China move in this direction - we have not seen that. And so for our part, we are going to continue to make sure that President Zelenskyy has what he needs. And now we have this additional funding to repel Russian aggression, to take back the territories that the Russians have taken from Ukraine, and to work on our own efforts to achieve a peace that is in line with the goals of not only his administration, but the Ukrainian people," the White House official added.

Peace Summit in Switzerland

On 15-16 June, the Swiss government is to hold a high-level conference to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that Russia could disrupt the Peace Summit.

According to media reports, US President Joe Biden may also attend the summit.