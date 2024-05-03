Absolutely all men aged 18 to 60 have to update their data in TCR starting from 18 May - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stressed that starting from 18 May, absolutely all men aged 18 to 60 must update their data in the TCR.

According to Censor.NET, a representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Yuriy Glushchenkov, said this in an interview with NV.

"From 18 May, an electronic account for conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists will be launched. Citizens will have the opportunity to authorise their data through the e-cabinet, by visiting the ASC and also directly to the TCR. This will be done to relieve the workload of the TCR and to make it more convenient for citizens to update their data," he explained.

According to Glushchenkov, this applies to absolutely all men aged 18 to 60.

"The law stipulates that male citizens aged 18 to 60, and I emphasise this, are obliged to update their data. This is closely related to the fact that our country is now under martial law, mobilisation has been announced, and the state needs to know the number of people who are registered with it. Despite the fact that he is fit or limitedly fit, he is unfit for military service.

By the way, the limitedly fit persons were excluded by Law 10313 and now citizens will have the status of either fit for military service or unfit for military service. This information will be entered into the unified state register of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists. This will be updated information and will be used by the TCR to carry out mobilisation measures," he explained.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence said that the electronic office of persons liable for military service would be launched on 18 May.

A new list of diseases was also published, which will be used to assess fitness for military service.

