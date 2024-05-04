Russian casualties are likely to increase in next two months as offensive operations resume - British intelligence

British intelligence predicts that in the next two months, the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine will increase due to offensive operations.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense dated May 4.

As the department emphasizes, in April 2024 the average daily number of Russian casualties (killed and wounded) was 899.

"It is possible that Russian casualties will rise again over the next two months as they resume offensive operations in eastern Ukraine. This follows a slight decline in the number of operations over the past two months following the fall of Avdiyivka," the review said.

According to British intelligence, the total number of Russian casualties since the beginning of the invasion is more than 465,000.

The agency assures that Russia has adapted its army to a grueling type of warfare that relies more on quantity than quality.

"This reliance on numbers will almost certainly continue throughout the war and have long-term consequences for the Russian military," the review said.

Also remind, according to French estimates, Russia's military losses amount to 500,000 people, of which 150,000 people were killed.