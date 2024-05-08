Kyiv City Council recognized Zaluzhnyi as honorary citizen: "Servants of People" refused to vote and left hall

The former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, was recognized as an honorary citizen of Kyiv. The Servant of the People faction left the hall during the vote.

This was reported by a member of the Kyiv City Council, co-chairman of the Vitalii Klytschko's UDAR (Ukrainian Democratic Alliance for Reform) faction, Dmytro Bilotserkovets, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the entire Servant of the People faction did not support this decision.

"Moreover, the entire faction of 'servants' left the hall during the vote for this logical decision. With this gesture, the 'servants' showed their attitude towards Ukrainian defenders," he added.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi and his dismissal

On 8 February 2024, Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi met. Following the meeting, the president said he had offered Zaluzhnyi to join his team.

After the meeting with the president, Zaluzhnyi said that it was decided that it was necessary to change approaches and strategy.

Zelensky subsequently signed a decree dismissing Zaluzhnyi. He appointed Colonel-General Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On 7 March, the President approved the candidacy of former Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi for the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom.