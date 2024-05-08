Defense forces repelled 121 Russian attacks in seven directions. Most enemy attacks were in Avdiivka direction - General Staff

The eight hundred and fifth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues. During the day, 121 combat engagements were recorded.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 59 missile and 55 air strikes, and fired 84 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy carried out air strikes near the settlements of Bilyi Kolodiaz, Staryi Saltiv and Lukiantsi in the Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Bleshnia, Mykhalchyna Sloboda and Mistky in the Chernihiv region; Prohres, Iskryskivka, Basivka and Zapsillia in the Sumy region.

The situation in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, our troops repelled 7 attacks near the towns of Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled nine attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Novoliubivka and Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region. Over 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar attacks, including Nevske in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Andriivka, Verkhnokamianske, Novyi, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy also launched air strikes near Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, and Pivnichne in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 35 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Netailove and Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions. The enemy also launched air strikes near the towns of Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka and Moskovske in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske and Umanske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Paraskoviivka and Urozhainne in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 6 times. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka and Heorhiivka in Donetsk region.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 19 times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region. He conducted an air strike near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bilohiria, Robotyne, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River - it launched one unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops near Krynky in the Kherson region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krynky, Tiahynka, Kachkarivka, Kizomys, Stanislav in the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.

Strikes on the enemy

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and missile troops struck 3 air defense facilities, 2 artillery facilities and 8 areas of enemy personnel concentration.

