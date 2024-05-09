Zelenskyy and Pavel discuss continuation of defense cooperation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Czech President Petr Pavel discussed the continuation of defense cooperation.

According to Censor.NET, the president wrote about this in the social network X.

The Head of State thanked for the Czech initiative to purchase shells for Ukraine.

"The immediate implementation of this initiative will be of great importance on the battlefield," Zelenskyy said.

The parties also discussed the continuation of defense cooperation and the urgent needs of Ukrainian soldiers.

President Pavel confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit.

Peace Summit in Switzerland

The Swiss government is planning to hold a two-day high-level conference on June 15-16. Participants will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. The summit will be held at the Burgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden, outside the city of Lucerne.

A number of countries from all continents have been invited to the summit. However, Russia is not expected to attend. President Zelenskyy has not ruled out the possibility that Russia could try to disrupt the summit.

A number of countries have already confirmed their participation in the conference, including Poland, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, the Netherlands, and others.