Zelenskyy had his first conversation with newly appointed Prime Minister of Iceland, during which he invited Benediktsson to Global Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had his first phone conversation with Prime Minister of Iceland Bjarni Benediktsson, who recently took office. During the conversation, the parties discussed the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, as well as bilateral cooperation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on the social network X.

According to the Head of State, the Prime Minister of Iceland confirmed his readiness to use his personal contacts in Africa to involve as many countries of the Global South as possible in the Global Peace Summit.

"I congratulated him on his appointment and invited him to the Peace Summit in Switzerland. I am grateful that Bjarni accepted the invitation and confirmed his readiness to use his personal contacts in Africa to involve as many countries of the Global South as possible," the president said in a statement.

The politicians also discussed preparations for the June Ukraine-Northern Europe summit and the progress of negotiations on the signing of a bilateral security agreement.

The President of Ukraine also thanked Bjarni Benediktsson for Iceland's practical assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector, which is suffering from shelling by Russian invaders.

"Ukraine is grateful to Iceland for its leadership role in the coalition on demining and practical assistance to the Ukrainian energy sector, which is especially important in the context of Russian shelling of our energy infrastructure," the Ukrainian leader said.

Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

As you know, the Swiss government is planning to hold a two-day high-level conference. The participants will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. The summit will take place at the Burgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden, outside the city of Lucerne.

A number of countries from all continents have been invited to the summit. However, the participation of Russia is not yet expected. President Zelenskyy has not ruled out the possibility that Russia could try to disrupt the summit.

A number of countries have already confirmed their participation in the conference, including Poland, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, the Netherlands, and others.

