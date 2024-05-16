We are chronically short of generation and imports. Situation in power system at night and in morning was more difficult than expected - Yasno

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system chronically lacks generation and import volumes for the current level of consumption.

This was announced on Facebook by the CEO of the electricity supplier Yasno, Serhii Kovalenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Morning. Peaks have passed. Kyiv, Dnipro and the region are connected," he noted.

Kovalenko also explains that the situation at night and in the morning turned out to be more difficult than colleagues expected.

"Yesterday evening, Ukrenergo proved the amount of limits that would allow working in the schedules, but later at night and in the morning these limits were adjusted several more times. In the morning, we hopelessly fell out of the limits, so emergency shutdowns were applied. We chronically lack generation + import for of the current level of consumption," the message says.

"We really hope that this will not happen in the evening and we will be able to pass the next peak calmly, at least in terms of schedules," Kovalenko summarizes.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy predicted that power outages for the population, which began on May 14-15, may continue on Thursday, May 16. According to "Ukrenergo", on May 16, from midnight and throughout the day, hourly shutdown schedules will be in effect.

Earlier, Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko reported that the Ukrainian energy system lost 8 GW of capacity as a result of the latest massive enemy shelling. According to him, it will be difficult to maintain the power system without consumer restrictions in winter. It also allows for difficulties with the supply of electricity in the summer.

Also remind, from March 22, 2024, massive Russian attacks on energy facilities resumed. In particular, the Burshtyn, Ladyzhyn, Zmiivka, Trypillia TPPs, as well as two hydroelectric power stations, were destroyed.