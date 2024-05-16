I am canceling reservation order, we will deal with it - Svyrydenko on deferment of conscription for employees of Glovo and Favbet Tech

After a public outcry, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko canceled the order to reserve employees of Glovo, Visa, and Favbet Tech.

She posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Svyrydenko commented on the information that appeared in the media about the reservation of some technology companies.

"Given the public outcry, I am canceling the reservation order and will look into the situation and analyze the decision for each company separately. This situation has become an additional argument to speed up the work on updating the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution No. 76 to make it meet the requirements of the times and the needs of business," she said.

Using this situation as an example, she explained how the reservation process works: the mentioned companies applied to the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Further, according to her, the Ministry of Digital Transformation recognized them as critical based on three of the seven criteria: no unified social tax arrears, salary level, and the fact that they are residents of Diia.City.

After that, the Ministry of Digital Transformation sent the lists of persons liable for military service to the General Staff for verification.

"Based on the decision of the General Staff, the lists are processed by the Ministry of Economy. If there are no legal grounds for refusal, a decision is made to reserve employees. We understand that the reservation of specialists is a legitimate business right and an opportunity for the country to support our economy with taxes and fees in such a difficult time. But this issue should also not divide society, especially in such a difficult time.

We will update the resolution to find an optimal solution that will meet the needs of the military, but at the same time allow the economy to work," Svyrydenko summarizes.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that employees of Glovo, Visa, and Favbet Tech received a 6-month deferment from military service.

Economic reservation

Earlier, the Rada's Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence rejected proposals for "economic reservation" from mobilization.

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, said that the Rada is considering two models of economic reservation.