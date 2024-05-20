Austin opened meeting of "Ramstein"

Today, May 20, 2024, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin opened a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine.

As noted, Austin opened the meeting with a traditional opening speech at the beginning of the meeting.

It should be noted that this is the 22nd meeting of the participants of the "Ramstein" format, which this time takes place in the mode of virtual communication.

What decisions were made at the 21st meeting of "Ramstein"?

We will remind you that at the last meeting of "Ramstein" Zelenskyy announced vital priorities for the success of Ukraine.

In late April, US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced the allocation of an additional $6 billion in military aid to Ukraine, which became the second aid package from the US in a few days. On April 24, after President Joe Biden signed the law on aid to Ukraine, the US Department of Defense announced a $1 billion aid package to Ukraine in the field of security and defense.

On May 15, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that the US will provide Ukraine with an additional $2 billion as a contribution to the newly created fund, the purpose of which will be the development of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex and the financing of weapons purchases.