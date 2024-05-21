Validity period of conclusion decision of MMC on fitness for military service reduced to one year - Cabinet of Ministers decree

If reservists and persons liable for military service undergo a medical examination during mobilization and martial law, the certificate of fitness for military service is valid for one year.

According to this resolution, in peacetime, when determining the appointment of reservists or persons liable for military service for a special period and their inclusion in military commands for manning military units (institutions), they undergo a medical examination, which results in a certificate of fitness for military service.

Such a certificate is valid for 5 years. Reservists and persons liable for military service are given a mobilization order.

Medical examination of persons liable for military service

However, reservists and persons liable for military service who in peacetime were assigned to man military units (institutions) with the issuance of mobilization orders during the mobilization deployment of the AFU and other military formations are called up for military service during mobilization, for a special period based on the results of previous medical examinations and their questioning about the presence or absence of health complaints.

Reservists or persons liable for military service who have no health complaints are not sent to a military medical commission for a medical examination.

Accordingly, persons who have not undergone a medical examination or whose decision (resolution) on their fitness for military service has expired are sent to a military medical commission.

"Citizens who are registered for military service and who arrived at the TCR after the Presidential Decree on mobilization came into force to clarify their registration details (address of residence, communication numbers, e-mail address (if any) and other personal data) are not sent for medical examination," explains the Judicial and Legal Newspaper.

Citizens who have updated their credentials are called for a medical examination by draft notice.

"If reservists and persons liable for military service undergo a medical examination during mobilization and/or martial law, the certificate with a conclusion on their fitness for military service is valid for one year," the Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement.

In wartime, the certificate is valid for one year

That is, the certificate is valid for 5 years, but in peacetime. During martial law, the certificate is valid for one year.

Thus, during mobilization or martial law, the validity of a certificate of fitness for military service was reduced to one year.

The Cabinet of Ministers also stipulates that medical examinations of reservists and persons liable for military service may be carried out in healthcare facilities that have a relevant agreement with the NHSU (National Health Service of Ukraine) under the programme of state guarantees of medical care for the population for the relevant year.

However, the decision on the fitness of reservists and persons liable for military service for health reasons is made by the MMC at the district (city) TCR.

Earlier, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Senior Lieutenant Dmytro Lazutkin, said that the conclusions of the military medical commission for Ukrainian citizens liable for military service are valid for five years.