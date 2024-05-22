Russia has amassed 10,000 S-300 missiles to strike Ukraine. This is their great advantage, - Zelenskyy

The Russian Federation has amassed 10,000 S-300 missiles on its territory to strike Ukraine.

This was stated in an interview with the NYT by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"The shelling of Kharkiv, all the deaths of people, children - this is their huge advantage. The daily use of bombs is their huge advantage. The use of S-300 systems - they have accumulated 10,000 S-300 missiles. Ten thousand is again their advantage," the president said.

The Ukrainian president also called Ukraine's inability to strike at the territory of the aggressor country a huge advantage.

The President also added that the world has appropriate weapons capable of countering Russia's attacks, but our country does not have enough of them.

"Does the world have the right weapons to counter this? Yes. Are there appropriate weapons that are better than those in Russia's arsenal? Yes. Does Ukraine have both of these elements - a sufficient number and permission? No," President Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, in an interview with Reuters, the president said that Ukraine had never fired on Russian territory with weapons provided by the West.

Strikes on Russia with Western weapons

To recap, The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukraine has asked the administration of US President Joe Biden to lift restrictions on the use of US weapons in Russia. It also asked the US to help identify targets in Russia that Kyiv could strike with its own weapons.

Earlier, the Pentagon said it believed that the weapons provided by the US to Ukraine should be used within Ukrainian territory.

Former US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, whose work was related to Ukraine and Russia, believes that Kyiv has the right to strike military targets on Russian territory, and the United States and its allies should facilitate this.