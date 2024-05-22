The French government is united in the fact that Ukraine must win the war against Russian aggression, and the option of "forcing Ukraine to make peace" is not in front of Paris.

Julien Bayou, a member of the National Assembly of France, stated this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The French deputy commented on the possibility that the discourse in the Western media about the need to find "paths to peace" will turn into non-public political pressure on the leadership of Ukraine in order to force the country to sit down at the negotiating table and make "painful concessions" to Russia.

Bayu noted that for him the fear of such a development is "very understandable".

At the same time, according to him, people who talk about "peace" and "painful concessions" do not have any influence.

The French deputy believes that this is a rather political vocabulary for the European elections.

"This is a way not to take someone's side and say: well, I'm for peace. So now I think that the option of forcing peace is not in front of France. I would say that I am quite sure of it. France, the president, the government, the military, and most of the parliament are united in the fact that Ukraine should win," Bayu emphasized.

Negotiations with the Russian Federation

Earlier, the mass media reported that Western countries are preparing to persuade Zelenskyy to agree to negotiations with the Russian Federation on ending the war.

At the same time, the Russian dictator said that the Russian Federation is ready to participate in peace talks, but it is not invited to the conference in Switzerland.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that Western partners are not pushing Ukraine to negotiate with the Russian Federation, but "it is in the atmosphere of the world."