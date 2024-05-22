Albania will take part in Global Peace Summit, - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, and thanked him for agreeing to participate in the Global Peace Summit.

As Censor.NET informs, the president wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

The interlocutors discussed preparations for the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland. Zelenskyy thanked Prime Minister Rama for the fact that Albania will be represented at the Summit.

In addition, the president talked about the situation on the battlefield, in particular about the defense of the Kharkiv region. The parties also discussed further defense cooperation.

Read more: Albania plans to open an embassy in Kyiv in the near future - Kuleba

Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

As you know, the Swiss government plans to hold a two-day high-level conference. Participants will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. The summit will take place in the Bürgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden outside the city of Lucerne.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to the summit. At the same time, the participation of Russia is not expected yet. President Zelenskyy previously did not rule out that the Russian Federation may try to disrupt the summit.

Participation in the conference has already been confirmed by a number of countries, including Poland, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, the Netherlands, and others.

Recently it became known that Austria will also be represented at the Summit.