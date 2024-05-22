U.S. participates in preparations for Global Peace Summit - Sullivan

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and other members of the US government take part in preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

Sullivan's words were cited by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"I will say that I am personally involved in the preparation of this summit, as well as others in our government," he said.

Sullivan emphasized that the United States is a key player in promoting a vision of peace in Ukraine based on the preservation of sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the principles of the UN Charter.

The adviser did not specify whether President Biden would fly to the Summit.

Read more: President of Chile Borych confirmed his participation in Global Peace Summit, - Zelenskyy

Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

As you know, the Swiss government plans to hold a two-day high-level conference. Participants will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. The summit will take place in the Bürgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden outside the city of Lucerne.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to the summit. At the same time, the participation of Russia is not expected yet. President Zelenskyy previously did not rule out that the Russian Federation may try to disrupt the summit.

Participation in the conference has already been confirmed by a number of countries, including Poland, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, the Netherlands, and others.

Recently it became known that Austria will also be represented at the Summit.

Read more: Austria will participate in Global Peace Summit, - Zelenskyy