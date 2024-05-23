Assailant of Fico explained his actions: I do not agree with policy of Slovak government, including towards Ukraine

Juraj Cintula, who is suspected of attacking Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, said during interrogation that he did not want to kill the head of the government, but only intended to "harm his health." He explained his action by saying that he disagreed with the policy of the current government of his country.

This is reported by the Slovak edition Pravda, Censor.NET informs.

According to a court document, during interrogation, Cintula claimed that he shot Fico because he "disagreed with the policies of the current government" of his country. In particular, with the abolition of the Special Prosecutor's Office, pressure on the media and persecution of cultural figures.

In addition, the man was not satisfied with the foreign policy of the Fico government, including towards Ukraine. During the interrogation, Cintula said that he would like his country to resume "providing military assistance to Ukraine." He also said that he "considers the current government to be Judas in relation to the European Union" and therefore "decided to act."

The suspect in the Fico assassination attempt said that he did not want to kill the prime minister, but only intended to wound him so that he could not continue to perform his duties.

According to court materials, the attacker on the Slovak prime minister acted alone. He began planning the attack on Fico on May 13, and used a Czech-made 9mm CZ 75 pistol, which he legally owned.

Attempt on Fico

On May 15, 2024, an attempt was made on Prime Minister Robert Fico in Slovakia. The shooter was immediately detained.

Later it became known that the detainee is the local writer Yurai Tsintula.

As of the morning of May 16, the mass media reported that Fico had been operated on and his life was no longer in danger.

The assailant was later charged and faces life in prison.