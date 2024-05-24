Biden likely to skip Global Peace Summit in Switzerland - Bloomberg

US President Joe Biden is likely to miss the Global Peace Summit on the war in Ukraine, as he is scheduled to attend a charity event to raise money for his campaign in California.

According to Censor.NET, Bloomberg writes about this with reference to its own sources.

The publication notes that the Global Peace Summit is to be held in Switzerland on 15-16 June. A campaign fundraiser in California is scheduled for the same days, which Biden is expected to attend with George Clooney, Julia Roberts and other stars.

Bloomberg adds that the US president will fly from the G7 meeting in southern Italy to Los Angeles for a fundraiser on 15 June. He may also be joined there by the 44th US President Barack Obama and TV host Jimmy Kimmel.

This indicates that Biden has switched to election campaign mode and is trying to overcome the advantage of his Republican rival Donald Trump, journalists said.

Global Peace Summit

As a reminder, the two-day high-level conference will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. However, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier, the Global Peace Summit will not discuss the process of ending the war.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Russia is not expected to participate in the event.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy admitted that Russia would try to disrupt the summit in Switzerland.

In total, more than 50 countries out of 160 invited have confirmed that they will participate in the Global Peace Summit.