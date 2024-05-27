Attack on "Epicentre" in Kharkiv: 11 victims have been identified, 4 body fragments have been found, 7 people are missing. VIDEO

Updated data on the aftermath of hostile air strikes on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv on 25 May has been published.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

As of now, 14 people have been killed and 44 injured.

In addition, 11 victims were identified, including a 12-year-old girl and her mother. Four fragments of human bodies were also found. Seven people are still missing.



The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that according to the analysed surveillance video, it was established that at least 20 people were at the epicentre of the explosions.

Russian attack on the Epicentre in Kharkiv

On the afternoon of 25 May, Russian invaders struck at Kharkiv, dropping two aerial bombs on the "Epicentre". As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out over an area of 15,000 square metres. Earlier, 14 people were reported dead.

On the morning of 26 May, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the fire at the "Epicentre" in Kharkiv had been extinguished. According to the Interior Ministry, 16 people were missing as of the morning.

As of 4 p.m. on 26 May, 16 people have been reported dead as a result of the Russian attack on the "Epicentre" hypermarket in Kharkiv.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that approximately 30% of the rubble had been removed from the site of the "Epicentre".