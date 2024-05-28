Russian strike on Epicentre in Kharkiv: body of hypermarket worker, whose 8-year-old son provided DNA samples, identified. PHOTO

Police found the father of eight-year-old Mykhailo. The man was working at the Kharkiv "Epicentre" at the time of the enemy attack. The body of the deceased was identified last night based on DNA analysis taken from the boy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kharkiv Police Communications Department.

Law enforcement officials recall that the child and his mother came to the headquarters of the Investigation Department, which is deployed near the destroyed supermarket, on 26 May. The boy could not wait for his father to return from work. We heard about the tragedy and came to the police the next day. DNA tests were taken from the child because he was a direct relative of the deceased man.

See more: Unexploded aerial bomb was found near "Epicentr" in Kharkiv. Victims of shelling could have been much more - prosecutor’s office. PHOTO







"Today, forensic experts can confirm for sure that the body found yesterday belongs to Mykhailo's father. The 38-year-old Oleksandr worked in a supermarket. On 25 May, ruscists killed him by launching two bombs at the supermarket in the middle of the working day," the statement said.

It is also noted that as of 06:00 am, the police had identified 16 of the 17 dead bodies. Search operations are ongoing.

Russian attack on the Epicentre in Kharkiv

On the afternoon of 25 May, the Russian occupiers struck at Kharkiv: they dropped two bombs on the Epicentre. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out over an area of 15,000 square metres. So far, 17 people have been reported dead.

On the morning of 26 May, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the fire at the Epicentre in Kharkiv had been extinguished. According to the Interior Ministry, 16 people were missing as of the morning.

On 27 May, Kharkiv declared a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack on a construction hypermarket.

Censor.NET also reported that the 8-year-old son of the missing employee of the Kharkiv Epicentre had submitted DNA samples for examination.