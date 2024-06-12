The President of Argentina Javier Miley, having received a message from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, nevertheless decided to take part in the Peace Summit, which will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Clarin.

As noted, Miley changed his mind "at the last minute" when Zelensky sent him a special message with a request to attend at least the opening ceremony of the summit in support of Ukraine, which will be held in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, this Saturday, June 15.

The newspaper noted that about 20 Argentine organizations representing the Ukrainian diaspora sent a letter to Miley with a similar appeal.

According to Clarin, there are those who claimed that Miley received signals about the need to participate in the Peace Summit not only from Kyiv but also from Washington.

It was previously reported that Argentine President Javier Millay will not attend the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16 because he will return to Argentina for national holidays.

Global Peace Summit

Also remind, that on June 15-16, the Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland, near the resort city of Lucerne.

The Swiss government announced that 90 countries and organizations have registered to participate in the first Global Peace Summit. The aggressor country Russia was not invited to the summit.

As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier, the process of ending the war will not be discussed during the Global Peace Summit.

