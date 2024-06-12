The number of countries and organisations that have confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit has dropped from 93 to 78.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

Several EU diplomats familiar with the preparations for the event provided this information to the publication on condition of anonymity.

The sources did not specify which countries or organisations were dropped from the list of participants. One of the diplomats did not rule out that the list could be expanded.

"My goal is to have a family photo of almost 80 people," the official said.

Another diplomat, reporting 78 confirmed participants, noted that "there is still some time" to rectify the situation.

There are no official comments from the OP and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine yet.

Global Peace Summit

The Global Peace Summit will take place on 15-16 June in Switzerland, near the resort town of Lucerne.

The Swiss government has announced that 90 states and organisations have registered to participate in the first Global Peace Summit. The aggressor country Russia was not invited to the summit.

As German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted earlier, the Global Peace Summit will not discuss the process of ending the war.

