Enemy does not stop trying to advance in direction of Chasiv Yar, battle continues near Vodiane - General Staff

During the past day, June 21, 2024, 141 combat clashes took place at the front.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to detailed information, over the past day, in total, the enemy has hit the positions of our troops and populated areas with four missile strikes, using six missiles, 62 air strikes (in particular, using 91 GABs), launched more than 3,600 attacks, including 112 from jet systems salvo fire, inflicted 1150 blows with kamikaze drones.

Hit the enemy

Over the past day, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit four places of concentration of personnel, as well as four areas of concentration of WME, three control points and one artillery means.

The General Staff reminds that the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,110 people last day. The enemy also lost eight tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 28 artillery systems, 15 UAVs, four missiles, 23 cars and two units of special equipment.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 533,090 people (+1,110 per day), 8,009 tanks, 14,188 artillery systems, 15,383 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Combined air attack on the night of June 22, 2024

It is also recalled that on the night of June 22, 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a missile-aircraft attack on critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine, using air-, sea-, and land-based missiles, as well as "Shahed" type UAVs.

In total, the terrorists used 16 missiles of various types and 13 attack UAVs, namely: 10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area - Saratov region (Russian Federation); two "Iskander-K" cruise missiles " (from the TOT of Ukrainian Crimea); four cruise missiles "Kalibr" (from the Black Sea); 13 strike UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type (launch areas - Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation) and Balaklava (TOT of Ukrainian Crimea).

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 25 aerial targets were shot down: seven Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles; four Kalibr cruise missiles; "Iskander-K" cruise missile and 13 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs.

The situation since the beginning of the day

According to the General Staff, 53 combat clashes have already taken place since the beginning of this day. The invaders carried out nine airstrikes with the use of nineteen GABs, shelled the positions of our troops and populated areas more than 600 times.

Read more: AFU General Staff: 99 combat engagements took place since beginning of day, one third of them in Pokrovsk direction

The situation in the East

Since the beginning of the day, there have already been eight enemy attacks in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Miasozharivka, and Stelmakhivka. Six attempts of the occupiers to advance were repelled by our defenders, two assault actions are ongoing. The situation is under control.

Moderate activity of the Russian occupiers is observed in the Siver region. To date, the enemy has tried 13 times to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Verkhnokamianka, Spirne, and Rozdolivka. Seven attacks by the Russian invaders were repulsed, and the fighting continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupying forces do not stop trying to advance in the direction of Chasiv Yar, near which the fighting continues. The Ukrainian defenders reliably hold the defense in the indicated area and give a decent rebuff to the aggressor.

"The units of the Defense Forces are restraining the enemy in the direction of Horlivka - Toretsk. The battle is ongoing," the message says.

Read more: Since beginning of day, there have been 47 combat clashes at front. Battles continue in 8 directions - General Staff

"In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent Russian troops from advancing deep into our territory. 21 combat clashes have already taken place today. The enemy continues to put pressure on the positions of our defenders near Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevhenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha, and Novopokrovsk. Nine attacks have been repulsed, fighting continues. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the General Staff added.

In the Kurakhove direction, three enemy assaults near Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka were unsuccessful.

According to detailed information, the losses of Russian troops in the past day in this direction amounted to: more than 180 people killed and wounded, two tanks, two artillery systems and a car were destroyed.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy's attack near Staromayorske was not successful, another battle continues near Vodiane.

In the Orihiv direction, the assault of the occupying troops in the Robotyny area failed. Two more clashes continue near Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske.

In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive, exhaust its combat potential, and stabilize the situation.