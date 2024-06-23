SES showed consequences of Russian missile attack on Kyiv region: there is partial destruction of private houses. PHOTOS

The fall of enemy missile fragments in one of the districts of the Kyiv region caused partial destruction of private houses and buildings.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

According to rescuers, 2 people were injured.

Two units of equipment and 15 personnel were engaged in the liquidation.

Psychologists and medical workers of the State Emergency Service are working at the site.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that 2 people were injured in the Kalibram attack on Kyiv region and that houses, petrol stations, and businesses were damaged by falling debris.

As reported, in the morning of 23 June, the enemy launched missiles at Ukraine: several regions were threatened. Air defenses were operating in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. According to the Air Force, 2 of the 3 Kalibr missiles were destroyed.