Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih on July 8: number of casualties rises to 53

The number of people injured in a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, on July 8 has increased to 53.

This was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih district military administration, Yevhen Sytnychenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, the number of people injured in the missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih on July 8 has increased to 53.



In the hospital, 29 people are recovering from the tragedy, 4 of them are still in critical condition, 25 people are in moderately grave condition. 24 people are being treated on an outpatient basis. I wish each and every one of them a speedy recovery," he wrote.

As a reminder, on July 8, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: several hits were recorded, 10 people were killed and more than 30 wounded. It was reported that a Russian missile hit the administrative building of Metinvest Group's Northern GOK. All 10 people killed were employees of the company.

July 9 was declared a day of mourning in Kryvyi Rih due to the large number of victims of a massive missile attack on the city.