Hungary again blocks funding from EU fund that helps Ukraine with weapons

At a meeting in Brussels on Monday, July 22, European Union foreign ministers discussed, among other things, unblocking the European Peace Fund, which finances arms supplies to Ukraine. However, one of the member states has blocked funding from this fund.

The EU's top diplomat did not say which country blocked the funding, but it is known that Hungary is blocking the allocation of more than 6 billion euros from the European Peace Fund to finance military aid to Ukraine.

According to Borrell, during the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, the ministers discussed the need to increase support for Ukraine, especially considering Russia's recent attacks on Ukrainian hospitals.

The ministers also discussed the unblocking of the European Peace Fund, which compensates EU countries for military assistance to Ukraine.

"The majority of member states insisted on the need to lift the blocking of payments that have been delayed for months or a year. At the same time, they emphasized the need to move forward with a decision on a new fund to support Ukraine, which has been blocked by one member state for more than a year," Borrell said.

The EU's top diplomat noted that "this member state insisted that this is something unacceptable, intolerable, and unfortunately, the situation with the blockade remains."

On Monday, 22 July, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels that the EU would continue to make the necessary decisions to support Ukraine and would seek solutions if one country, in particular Hungary, vetoed them.

